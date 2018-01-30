Microsoft Cuts Price of the 1TB Xbox One S in Japan - News

/ 1,121 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft announced it will cut the price of the 1TB Xbox One S models in Japan starting on Thursday, February 1.

The Forza Horizon 3 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection 1TB bundles will drop from 34,980 yen to 29,980 yen. That puts the price in line with the 500GB PlayStation 4 Slim console.

The 1TB Minecraft Limited Edition Xbox One S price will drop from 39,980 yen to 34,980 yen.

Since its launch in Japan, the Xbox One has only sold around 90,000 units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles