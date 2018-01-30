Microsoft Cuts Price of the 1TB Xbox One S in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,121 Views
Microsoft announced it will cut the price of the 1TB Xbox One S models in Japan starting on Thursday, February 1.
The Forza Horizon 3 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection 1TB bundles will drop from 34,980 yen to 29,980 yen. That puts the price in line with the 500GB PlayStation 4 Slim console.
The 1TB Minecraft Limited Edition Xbox One S price will drop from 39,980 yen to 34,980 yen.
Since its launch in Japan, the Xbox One has only sold around 90,000 units.
If they can get some exclusives that the Japanese want things may be different or just make a Xone handheld.
They can't even do enough exclusives to satisfy there western audience.
- 0
That is true, but very true for Japan. I remember during the 360 days Microsoft at least had some exclusives from time to time that got people a little interested over there. Have not seen anything like that this gen.
- -1
When I ready “In japan” I can’t tell you how hard I laughed. This is gonna change nothing
I predict they will 77 more XBoxes in 2018 than they would have.
Regardless of storage there is no way the Xbox One should of been priced higher than the PS4, I can't believe they are only just matching the price if anything it should be priced 5,000 yen cheaper
This is what Xbox one need. Now it will outsell the PS4. Fuck PS4, it will beat the Switch baby!
YeS! - Michael Pachter
- 0
Where did that come from? Microsoft remembered they have a presence there? :D
"Since its launch in Japan, the Xbox One has only sold around 90,000 units. " Rounding up still makes it look really bad. One of the interesting stories this gen will be to see if Microsoft can crack 100k units in Japan this gen.
Why bother?
Japan is a bubble. MS's resources are better spent appealing to western gamers, let Sony and Nintendo have Japan.
