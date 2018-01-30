Noir-Adventure This is the Police 2 Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

THQ Nordic and Weappy studio have announced noir-adventure This is the Police 2. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Sharpwood, a remote border town in the north. It's a rough, cold place, where inhabitants know their neighbors by name and faithfully keep to their traditions, no matter how barbaric those traditions might be. Smugglers, gangs and screaming populists have made this town their home. Despair grows like a cancer, hand in hand with violence.



Just like the first game, This Is the Police 2 is a mixture of adventure and management genres, and this time it enjoys further unexpected mechanics that will strengthen both the strategic and tactical parts of the game. It won’t be enough just managing the equipment of your policemen and keeping in mind their individual skills. Every challenge requires the player’s direct participation, and the outcomes will depend on every decision you make. Now your subordinates aren’t just some resource; they are living people with their own strengths, weaknesses, fears and prejudices, and you'll have to reckon with all these things in order to survive.

