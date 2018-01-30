Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus The Diaries of Agent Silent Death DLC Trailer Released - News

Bethesda Softworks has released the first trailer for the upcoming Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus DLC - The Diaries of Agent Silent Death. It launches today as part of the $24.99 / £17.99 Freedom Chronicles Season Pass.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, and will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.



