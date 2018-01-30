Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Gets Clan Creator Trailer - News

Sega has released a new trailer for Yakuza 6: The Song of Life introducing the Clan Creator.

Here is an overview of the Clan Creator:

Gray jacket, red shirt with the collar up and that perfectly styled hair. It’s him, Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, with a dozen of the strongest men known in Kamurocho. You’ve done your best to put together the strongest team possible in hopes of conquering this territory. Two dozen bodies move, flooding the streets with roundhouse kicks and quick jabs. The wave of men quickly takes your team down and you’ve lost. But you and your men have gained experience, leveled up and will return stronger for another fight, another time. In Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, for the first time, you will be able to command some of the biggest names in Yakuza lore in the Clan Creator minigame!



Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on March 20. It is out now in Japan.

