Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match Gets Pravda Girls Introdution Trailer - News

posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released another introduction trailer for Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match that introduces the tanks of Pravda Girls High School. View more trailers of the game here, here, here and here.

View it below:

Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 22 in Japan.

