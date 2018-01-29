Microsoft Acquires PlayFab to Accelerate Game Development in the Cloud - News

posted 11 hours ago

Microsoft announced it has acquired PlayFab a backend platform provider of services to build, launch and grow cloud-connected games.

PlayFab's tools are designed to be used by game developers on all platforms. The company will complement Microsoft's own cloud platform, Microsoft Azure.

"We’re mobilizing to pursue our extensive opportunity in a 100-plus-billion gaming market," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "This means broadening our approach to how we think about gaming end to end, about starting with games and how they’re creating and distributed, and how they’re played and viewed."

PlayFab's tools are currently powering more than 1,200 games for companies like Disney, Rovio and Atari.

