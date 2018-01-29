The Long Reach Launches in March on PS4, PSV, NS, XBO & PC - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 2 hours ago / 334 Views
The Long Reach, the psychological horror-adventure title from Painted Black Games, will launch on March 14th for PS4, PS Vita, Switch, Xbox One, and PC, the developer has announced on Twitter. It will be priced at £12.99 or €14.99, depending on your region (no North American prices were shared).
The title is also getting a physical release through Signature Edition Games, although a date for this version has not yet been announced.
This actually looks pretty good.
It'll be nice to see what a horror game with retro 2D graphics (besides Clock Tower) can do. :)
2 Comments