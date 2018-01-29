The Long Reach Launches in March on PS4, PSV, NS, XBO & PC - News

The Long Reach, the psychological horror-adventure title from Painted Black Games, will launch on March 14th for PS4, PS Vita, Switch, Xbox One, and PC, the developer has announced on Twitter. It will be priced at £12.99 or €14.99, depending on your region (no North American prices were shared).

The title is also getting a physical release through Signature Edition Games, although a date for this version has not yet been announced.

