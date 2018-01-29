Assassin's Creed Origins to Get New Game Plus Mode - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft Community Manager Dominik Voigt responding to a question from a fan on Reddit revealed that Assassin's Creed Origins will be getting a New Game Plus mode.

The developer will release new information on the new mode soon.

Assassin's Creed Origins is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles