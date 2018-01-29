Monster Hunter: World Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 782 Views
Monster Hunter: World debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending January 27. This is Capcom's first game to top the charts since Resident Evil 7 one year ago.
Dragon Ball FighterZ debuted in second place. This is up from Dragon Ball Xenoverse, which debuted in third place in 2015.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Monster Hunter World - New
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - New
- Call of Duty: WWII
- FIFA 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Rocket League
- The Inpatient - New
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I hope Monster Hunter remains at the top for at least 4 weeks
Yes Cod WW2 is finaly down!!!!!!
I hope it can break 10 million. I bought it.
Well done MH:World! A great great game and I’m having tons of fun with it. Also Kudos to Rocket League that is still in the top 10.
Such awesome news, and happy to see Fighterz at second place.
5 Comments