Monster Hunter: World Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - News

/ 782 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Monster Hunter: World debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending January 27. This is Capcom's first game to top the charts since Resident Evil 7 one year ago.

Dragon Ball FighterZ debuted in second place. This is up from Dragon Ball Xenoverse, which debuted in third place in 2015.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Monster Hunter World - New Dragon Ball FighterZ - New Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Rocket League The Inpatient - New

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles