SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy EVO Japan 2018 trailer Released - News

NIS America and SNK have released the EVO Japan 2018 trailer for SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this summer.



