Feral Fury Launch Trailer Released - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Skandivania Games has released the launch trailer for the fast-paced twin-stick shooter Feral Fury.

View it below:





Feral Fury is out today for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also available on iOS and Windows PC.

