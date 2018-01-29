Monster Hunter: World Ships 5 Million Units - News

Capcom has announced shipment figures for Monster Hunter: World have hit five million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

Here is an overview of the game:

Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry in the series and is the first new Monster Hunter title for home consoles in nine years. Players step into the role of a researcher, whose team travels to an unexplored, new continent and become hunters. This game offers significant innovations to the series, including seamless transitions between map areas as well as smooth, on-the-fly actions, displayed damage points dealt to monsters, and the ability to join mid-quest when playing online. What's more, in order to further build upon its fan base both in Japan and in markets overseas, this is the first title in the series to be given a global simultaneous launch. As a result, Monster Hunter: World has shipped 5 million units, the largest shipment a title in this series has achieved in the first three days following release. Capcom plans to support the sales growth of the title over the long term through a number of free downloadable updates, which will include additional monsters among other content.

Beginning in the spring of 2018 Capcom plans to hold qualifying events in seven areas across Japan leading up to the Monster Hunter: World Kariou Playoffs, which will determine the top hunter in the country. What's more, Capcom will roll out further cross-industry initiatives to increase long-term brand value and capture an even wider fan base, such as with a Hollywood film adaptation of the series and the Monster Hunter: The Real attraction currently running at Universal Studios Japan.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

Monster Hunter: World is out now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will launch for Windows PC in fall 2018.

