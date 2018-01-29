AeternoBlade Launches on Switch February 1 - News

Corecell Technology announced the side-scrolling action game, AeternoBlade, will launch on the Nintendo Switch on February 1.





Here is an overview of the game:

In the region of Awelsia, vengeful Freyja travels with an unknown weapon called “AeternoBlade.” Freyja looks to take revenge on Beladim, the Lord of the Mist who destroyed her village, Ridgerode, and killed her tribe. Her vengeance is helped by Vernia, who has as much merit as Beladim. Vernia taught Freya about the abilities of AeternoBlade. Freya has to venture into many different world dimensions to discover how to annihilate Beladim.

What is AeternoBlade? How can Freya take revenge on Beladim? Solve tons of mysteries in her adventure together!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

