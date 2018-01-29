Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gets New Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released another trailer for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

Read information on the game here and here. View trailers of the game here and here.

View it below:

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 8 in Japan, and February 23 in North America and Europe.

