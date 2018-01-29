One Piece: Bounty Rush Headed West in 2018 - News

Bandai Namco announced One Piece: Bounty Rush is coming to North America and Europe in 2018.

View the first trailer below:

One Piece: Bounty Rush is a free-to-play four-verus-four team battle action game for iOS and Android.

