Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition Launches February 9

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition will launch on February 9 for iOS and Android, according to the Apple App Store.

Here is an overview of the game:

“Explore the world of Final Fantasy XV with a cast of cute and cool characters! ”

Now you can enjoy the Final Fantasy XV story across 10 exciting chapters

Tap to move, tap to talk, and tap to fight. Easy for anyone to pick up and play!

Story:

The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star.

After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice.

As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae.

The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis.

Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils…

