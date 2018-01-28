King of Fighters '97 Global Match Announced for PC, PS4 & Vita

King of Fighters '97 Global Match Announced for PC, PS4 & Vita - News

by Adam Cartwright, posted 10 hours ago / 750 Views

During EVO Japan 2018, SNK announced that King of Fighters '97 will be coming to PC, PS4 & Vita in the Spring of this year, with online play included.

No further details are known at this time but presumably this is the latest in a long line of SNK Neo Geo ports from Code Mystics, who previously worked on Metal Slug 3, The Last Blade 2, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Samurai Shodown V Special.

Thanks, 4gamer.


More Articles

2 Comments

Pinkie_pie
Pinkie_pie (10 hours ago)

Why not 98? With online I'll definitely buy any old king of fighters game. 97 was still awesome.

  • +1
ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (5 hours ago)

I prefer this over kof 14

  • 0