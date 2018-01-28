Paragon Shutting Down on April 26 - News

Epic Games announced it will be shutting down the MOBA game, Paragon, on April 26.

The company will be offering a full refund to every player for every purchase on every platform. The refund will come directly from Epic.

If you are not playing on Windows PC be sure to link your Epic account. Once linked or if you play on Windows PC you can request youre refund here.

