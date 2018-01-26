Switch Sales Surpass Lifetime Xbox One Sales in Spain, Fastest-Selling Nintendo Home Console in Spain's History - News

The Nintendo Switch continues to set new records. It is now the fastest-selling Nintendo home console in Spain's history and according to a report from Gamereactor it has surpassed the lifetime sales of the Xbox One in just 10 months.

The Nintendo Switch has managed to sell over 300,000 units in the country.

The Nintendo Switch is also the fastest-selling console ever in several countries in the US, Italy and France.

