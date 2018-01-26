Switch Sales Surpass Lifetime Xbox One Sales in Spain, Fastest-Selling Nintendo Home Console in Spain's History - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 1,454 Views
The Nintendo Switch continues to set new records. It is now the fastest-selling Nintendo home console in Spain's history and according to a report from Gamereactor it has surpassed the lifetime sales of the Xbox One in just 10 months.
The Nintendo Switch has managed to sell over 300,000 units in the country.
The Nintendo Switch is also the fastest-selling console ever in several countries in the US, Italy and France.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Way to go Switch!
I know someone who can't post that would be glad to hear that.
Nintendo bombarded by all these great news
Hehe, are we past the WiiU- and Vita-milestones? But nobody ever mentioned it, when Switch outsold Xbox One Lifetime in Japan, why not?
Oh, I'm sure they did.
Are you sure that at launch of the Switch first week people concentrated in their comments on this milestone? ;-)
First week?! Or first day?!
I actually have no idea.
This is great news. Next will be France, Italy then Germany to beat xbone.
Well, it's not like the Xbox One is doing great over here, but good for Nintendo. They've done things right this time.
You need to add "Nintendo Home" between Fastest-Selling and Console if you want to convey the actual truth from the article being sourced.
Article Updated
I knew the Xbox One wasn't that popular in Europe, but for the Switch to have outsold it having launched 3.5 years later is ridiculous.
That was... fast. Wow.
