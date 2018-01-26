Sea of Thieves Beta Extended to January 31 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft and Rare have announced the Sea of Thieves closed beta has been extended two days and will now end on Wednesday, January 31 at 8am GMT / 3am ET / 12am PT.

The extension was due to some players having issues accessing the closed beta when it first went live.

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on March 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

