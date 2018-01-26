PUBG Tops 4 Million Players on Xbox One - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft announced PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has surpassed four million players on the Xbox One since it launched as an Xbox Game Preview title on December 12. This is up from three million players earlier this month.

To celebrate the milestone, Microsoft is giving players 30,000 Battle Points to use on purchasing cosmetic crates. Anyone who purchases the game and creates an account before January 31 at 12am PT will receive the bonus.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

