Dynasty Warriors 9 Info Details Several Characters - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released new information on Dynasty Warriors 9.

Read information on the different characters here. View trailers of the game here, here, here, here, here, and here.

Read the information below:

Xiahouji (voiced by Yuuko Mikutsu)

Wife to Zhang Fei, niece to Xiahou Yuan, and cousin to Xiahou Ba, her shy nature was the result of having spent the majority of her life at home, being brought up with care. One fateful day while playing in the woods, she met Zhang Fei, who then took her as his wife.

Dong Bai (voiced by Eri Oozeki)

Granddaughter of Dong Zhuo, she was doted on by her grandfather and was often given land and fortune even at a young age. Although willful and cruel, she took on a charming persona whenever Dong Zhuo was about.

Hua Xiong (voiced by Oota Pile Volcano)

A ferocious retainer of Dong Zhuo, he used his colossal and dominant stature to strike at Sun Jian and Yuan Shao of the Anti-Dong Zhuo coalition at Shisui Gate.

Yuan Shu (voiced by Keiji Hirai)

A general of the Later Han and cousin to Yuan Shao, he was born into a prestigious family where he fell in love with power and wealth. With an unquenched thirst for power, he eventually gained the Imperial Seal and named himself Emperor. Yet, this same thirst led him to misgovern his people ultimately losing their support.

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles