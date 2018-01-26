Voxel-Based PixARK is Set in the ARK: Survival Evolved World - News

Snail Games has announced an open world voxel-based sandbox game set in the world of ARK: Survival Evolved called PixARK. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.

The game will first launch on Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access in March.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In PixARK, a group of players wake up on a mysterious island, only to find themselves stranded. To survive, they must hunt, harvest, craft items, grow crops and build shelters to protect themselves from dinosaurs, natural hazards and potentially hostile human players. Using skills and the natural resources around them, players must tame or kill vicious creatures and learn to travel between worlds to uncover the mysteries that surround them.

PixARK is an open world voxel-based sandbox survival game bringing a new take on the world of ARK: Survival Evolved. The game will feature:

Single player and online multiplayer

The ability to collect and craft items and build bases

Over 100 dinosaurs and other creatures to tame, train and ride

Character progression and customization

Procedurally generated worlds, with no two worlds ever being the same

Creative Mode which allows players to construct whatever they can imagine

More than eight unique biomes to explore, including deserts, jungles, caves and more

Procedurally generated quest system to keep players actively engaged in their worlds

