Action Platformer Castle of Heart Coming to Switch in Q1 2018 - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

7Levels has announced action platformer Castle of Heart for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Q1 2018.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Castle of Heart is a classic action platformer at the genre’s best and most challenging, with plentiful of new twists on the formula to experience. Players take control of a cursed knight who has been turned to stone by an evil sorcerer’s spell, but who is ready to prove that love and courage can conquer even the darkest magic.

Your brave hero must travel all the way from their petrified village to the dark ruler’s castle, mastering 20 levels set in 4 distinct environments. Each is full of enemies that require different strategies to be beaten successfully and includes sudden gameplay changes. All this translates into exciting, dynamic action sequences. The selection of progressively more powerful weapons, from the humble sword to a powerful magical arsenal, as well as power-ups, will aid your hero in their quest. But remember: a body of stone has its limits! It disintegrates permanently as the knight loses energy, which can only be supplied by defeating enemies. If you let it reach a critical level, your hero may lose an arm and the ability to wield weapons with it.

Castle of Heart offers beautiful and detailed 3D graphics with changing landscapes, weather conditions, and rich backgrounds. The game’s aesthetics and bestiary are equal parts inspired by Slavic mythology (with some locations straight from famous, mystical locations in Poland, the developers’ home country) and the dark fantasy atmosphere of the best action platformer titles from the golden age of the genre. All of this makes Castle of Heart a perfect mix of classic influences and modern approaches, utilizing the spectrum of the Switch’s features, which will enchant both fans of the genre and newcomers.

Key Features:

A unique main character: a knight turned into stone who needs to keep fighting to avoid disintegrating

20 completely different levels in 4 beautiful environments loosely inspired by real-life locations

Roughly 50 types of both short- and long-range weapons, allowing each gamer to find their own, individual combat style

HD Rumble support, further increasing players’ immersion

At least 7 hours of addictive, exciting gameplay

Epic boss fights at the end of every location

Breathtaking graphic design

Numerous power-ups that enrich the gameplay

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles