Aegis Defenders Launches February 8 for Switch, PS4, PC

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Guts Department announced Metroidvania-style action platformer Aegis Defenders will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on February 8.





Here is an overview of the game:

Aegis Defenders is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer truly unlike any other game you’ve ever played. Borrowing tower defense combat elements, combined with the look, feel and scale of 16-bit era titles like Super Metroid, Aegis Defenders reignites the magic of the old school adventure genre for a unique blend of gameplay and rich narrative setting the stage for an instant classic.

In a world where control over once lost technologies equals power, you play as Ruinhunters Bart and his granddaughter Clu to explore ancient ruins and uncover the one thing that can save their world from the ruthless Empire: a legendary weapon known as Aegis. Bart, a machinist, specializes in building structures. Clu, on the other hand, is a skilled hunter and trapsmith. Together the two must wage war against corrupt beasts and the Empire to save the world, one realm at a time.

Key Features:

Uncover a Gorgeous 16-bit World: Featuring 16-bit inspired sprite visuals, every detail in the world of Aegis is painstakingly hand-painted as a love letter to an era of games that includes classics such as Final Fantasy, Super Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda.

Featuring 16-bit inspired sprite visuals, every detail in the world of Aegis is painstakingly hand-painted as a love letter to an era of games that includes classics such as Final Fantasy, Super Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda. Tower Defense Inspired Combat: Make use of Bart’s powerful defensive structures and Clu’s arsenal of firearms and traps in a fast-paced, flexible combat system that emphasizes a strong defense.

Make use of Bart’s powerful defensive structures and Clu’s arsenal of firearms and traps in a fast-paced, flexible combat system that emphasizes a strong defense. Dynamic Character Swapping: Switch between up to four characters at any time to utilize the best passive abilities of inactive characters just as effectively as active characters.

Switch between up to four characters at any time to utilize the best passive abilities of inactive characters just as effectively as active characters. Cooperative and Tailored Gameplay: With drop-in/drop-out co-op, invite a friend in at any time to play the entire story campaign cooperatively.

