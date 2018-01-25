South Park: The Stick of Truth to Get Standalone Release on PS4, Xbox One on February 13 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 753 Views
Ubisoft announced it will release South Park: The Stick of Truth on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 13 for $29.99.
Here is an overview of the game:
South Park: The Stick of Truth, the winner of numerous 2014 game of the year awards, transports players to the perilous battlefields of the fourth-grade playground, where a young hero will rise, destined to be South Park’s savior. From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes an epic quest to become… cool.
Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies, and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend. Fail, and you will forever be known…as a loser.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Cant help but think this wouldve been the perfect time to get this game on switch, since its a last gen game anyway.
I swear I heard it was coming, what happened?
That was the new game, the fractured but whole, rumored to come in march
I don't understand how Ubisoft has not realized how perfect of a fit this series is for Switch. They already have the damn engine compatibility (at least for the sequel). Announcement being held back for a Direct (also confirming the sequel will release in Fall) with slightly later release date hopefully.
