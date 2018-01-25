Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.11 Launches January 26 - News

/ 585 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will release the 1.11 update for Gran Turismo Sport on January 26. The update adds 10 new cars, new tracks and four new GT League events.

Here are the complete patch notes:

New Vehicles

Rolling into Brand Central this month are 10 unmissable new cars, including fan favorites like the Toyota Supra RZ and legendary Ferrari 330P4 and Jaguar XJ13. Plus, for the connoisseurs among you, we’ve also added the Toyota 2000GT. Check out the complete line-up:

Dodge Viper GTS

Ferrari 512 BB

Ferrari 330 P4

Ford GT

Jaguar XJ13

Lamborghini Diablo GT

McLaren F1

Toyota 2000GT

Toyota FT-1

Toyota Supra RZ

New Tracks

Next up, the famous classic high-speed track Autodromo Nazionale Monza finally makes its debut in Gran Turismo Sport and we’ve added a total of eight challenging layouts to master, including three non-GP versions of the Autodrome Lago Maggiore – Centre, East and West.

GT League Events

Finally, following the launch of GT League with update 1.10, we know you’ve been itching for more category races in which to test your racing mettle. So this month, we’re providing just that with the addition of four exciting new events, including:

F150 Raptor Survival

J-Sport Meeting

La Festa Cavallino

Gr.3 Endurance Series

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for the PlayStation 4.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles