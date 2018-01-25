Flinthook Coming to Switch in 2018, Physical Version Announced - News

Following on from its Mercenary Kings announcement, Tribute Games has also announced that Flinthook, the 2017 rogue-lite platformer, will be coming to Switch later this year.

But that is not ALL! As demanded, space's Greatest Pirate, @Flinthook is also coming to Nintendo Switch! More details coming soon! #Switch @NintendoAmerica https://t.co/Qo1YLzGVAg — Tribute Games (@TributeGames) January 25, 2018

Again, Limited Run Games has also announced that it will be handling a physical version of the game, as it did with PS4 last year:

