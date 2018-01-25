Flinthook Coming to Switch in 2018, Physical Version Announced

by Adam Cartwright, posted 4 hours ago / 286 Views

Following on from its Mercenary Kings announcement, Tribute Games has also announced that Flinthook, the 2017 rogue-lite platformer, will be coming to Switch later this year.

Again, Limited Run Games has also announced that it will be handling a physical version of the game, as it did with PS4 last year:


1 Comments

spurgeonryan
spurgeonryan (3 hours ago)

Going to be so hard to find some of these games later on.

