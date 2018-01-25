Mercenary Kings Reloaded Releases Next Month, Physical Version Added

by Adam Cartwright, posted 4 hours ago / 265 Views

In a spree of update news on its Twitter page, Tribute Games has announced that Mercenary Kings Reloaded, an updated version of 2014's run 'n' gun shooter, will be releasing on February 6th. This update adds Vita, Xbox One, and Switch versions to the original platforms of PS4 and PC.

The company has also revealed that the game will be a free update for anyone who already owns the PS4 & PC versions.

Finally, Limited Run Games took the opportunity to announce that it will be distributing physical versions of the game across PS4, Vita, and Switch.


1 Comments

halil23
halil23 (1 hour ago)

No mention of what the update contents are...OK

