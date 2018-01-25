Mercenary Kings Reloaded Releases Next Month, Physical Version Added - News

In a spree of update news on its Twitter page, Tribute Games has announced that Mercenary Kings Reloaded, an updated version of 2014's run 'n' gun shooter, will be releasing on February 6th. This update adds Vita, Xbox One, and Switch versions to the original platforms of PS4 and PC.

Get ready to kick some CLAW! Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition comes to Steam, PS4, PS Vita, XBox One and Nintendo Switch on February 6th! #PS4 #PSVita #XboxOne #Switch #Steam https://t.co/LuZL5vyWts — Tribute Games (@TributeGames) January 25, 2018

The company has also revealed that the game will be a free update for anyone who already owns the PS4 & PC versions.

Don't forget that Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition is a FREE update if you already own the PS4 and Steam version! — Tribute Games (@TributeGames) January 25, 2018

Finally, Limited Run Games took the opportunity to announce that it will be distributing physical versions of the game across PS4, Vita, and Switch.

Can you handle another announcement?! Mercenary Kings from @TributeGames is also coming to Switch! Reversible cover! pic.twitter.com/xuTLbfxGp3 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 25, 2018

Don't forget we also have Mercenary Kings from @TributeGames coming for PlayStation 4 and Vita! pic.twitter.com/mGXx9jnlHF — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 25, 2018

