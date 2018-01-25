Switch Sales Top an Estimated 12 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, has surpassed 12 million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates for the week ending December 30.

The console sold 445,085 units to bring its lifetime sales to 12,281,809 units. There have also been 29,669,828 games sold for the Nintendo Switch at retail worldwide through December 2.

Looking at the software sales for the Nintendo Switch worldwide: Four games have sold more than two million units; five games have sold more than one million units; and nine games have sold more than 500,000 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the top selling Nintendo Switch game at retail with an estimated 4.89 million units sold. Super Mario Odyssey has sold 4.89 million units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 4.55 million units.

Splatoon 2 has sold 3.14 million units, Arms has sold 1.25 million units and 1-2 Switch has sold 1.24 million units. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has sold 0.99 million units, Pokken Tournament has sold 0.68 million units and Super Bomberman R has sold 0.61 million units.

