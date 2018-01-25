February Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for February 2018. Two Xbox Ones game and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for February are:

Shadow Warrior: Available February 1 to 28 on Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India: Available February 16 to March 15 on Xbox One

Split/Second: Available February 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Crazy Taxi: Available February 16 to 28 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

