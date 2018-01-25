Hello Kitty Kruisers Coming to Switch This Spring - News

Rising Star Games has announced it will release Hello Kitty Kruisers on the Nintendo Switch in the US and Europe this spring.

Here is an overview of the game:

Take to the starting grid with Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends as they race on land, over water and even through the air. Will anyone pip Hello Kitty to the podium? Race in single-player or with up to three friends, and unlock new outfits and vehicles for your favorite characters. You can even challenge your racing skills in the super-exciting Adventure mode!

Hello Kitty Kruisers is currently available for the Wi U, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

