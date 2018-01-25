Tales of Link Service to Shutdown on March 27 - News

Bandai Namco announced it will shutdown the service of the smartphone game, Tales of Link, on March 27 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET.

Read the message from Bandai Namco below:

Tales of Link is Shutting Down

We regret to announce the closure of Tales of Link. Thank you all for your support and we hope you enjoyed playing. We will be keeping the servers open until 7:00 p.m. PT on March 27, 2018, so please continue to enjoy Tales of Link until the very end.

All items can be used until the last day, so if you have any items or Hero Stone in your account, please use them before March 27, 2018. Also, from today, we are disabling the purchase of Hero Stone.

For more information, please check in-game announcements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

