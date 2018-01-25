Report: Anthem Delayed to Early 2019 - News

BioWare is currently focused on finishing development of Anthem as most of its employees are currently working on the game, according to several sources speaking with Kotaku.

There is a small team maintaining Star Wars: The Old Republic and and other working on the next Dragon Age.

Anthem has been delayed from a fall 2018 release window to early 2019, according o three people familiar with the development of the game. The fall 2018 window mentioned during E3 2017 was "never realistic" according to one source.

