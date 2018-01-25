Miitomo to Stop Service on May 9 - News

Nintendo announced it will stop service of Miitomo on May 9 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 4pm JST.

Here is information on the shutdown:

If you launch the app after the end of service on 5/9, you'll see a message informing you that service has ended. You will no longer be able to use any of the app's features.

You will no longer be able to see your answers or messages in the app.

You will no longer be able to use items you've obtained in the app, such as clothing items, wallpapers, or posters.

You can transfer your Mii character to your Nintendo Account by linking it to Miitomo. (Its personality and other information will not be carried over.)

Sidekick Mii characters will be deleted. You can keep Sidekick Mii characters by saving them as a QR Code® before the end of service on 5/9/2018 12:00 AM (PDT). They can then be transferred to Mii Maker on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems or the Wii U console.

You will not be able to view Miifotos, including Miifotos you have shared to your social media channels. If you want to save any Miifotos, you must save them to your smart device before 5/9/2018 12:00 AM (PDT).

Miitomo- themed icons and clothing items used in your Nintendo Account or the Super Mario Run game will not display after the service has ended.

