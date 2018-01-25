Making of Monster Hunter: World Part One Video Released - News

Capcom has released the first part in the Making of Monster Hunter: World series.

The first part is called Concept and features behind the scenes footage, as well as interviews with several members of the development team.

View it below:

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26 and for Windows PC in fall 2018.

