Abyssrium Coming to Switch - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Flero Games announced it will release Idea Factory's Abyssrium on the Nintendo Switch. The port is being developed by Polaris-X.

The game has been downloaded over 25 million times since it released for smartphones in July 2016.

Here is an overview of the game:

Abyssruium is created by Idle Idea Factory who developed Quest the schedule managing app selected as an appstore editer’s choice. Abyssruium has a concept that a little stone under the deep see spewing life and energy creating corals and fish.

Key Features:

A Clicker Game Anyone Can Approach – Anyone can easily play this game by just tapping the screen which creates lives. Also corals creating the lives without tapping makes the game a lot easier.

– Anyone can easily play this game by just tapping the screen which creates lives. Also corals creating the lives without tapping makes the game a lot easier. VR, 3D Capturing Maximizes the Fun of Watching – Use Cardboard to enjoy your abyss aquarium in VR mode. You can watch little fish swimming overhead and right before your eyes—in 3D. This game provides 3D capture function. Users can move, rotate, magnifies, and reduce camera on a paused screen and captures the moment to save and share. Also there will be a picture contest rewards 3 pictures every week to maximize fun of watching the beautiful seabed. You can participate by sharing your pictures on the Instagram with specific hashtag on it.

– Use Cardboard to enjoy your abyss aquarium in VR mode. You can watch little fish swimming overhead and right before your eyes—in 3D. This game provides 3D capture function. Users can move, rotate, magnifies, and reduce camera on a paused screen and captures the moment to save and share. Also there will be a picture contest rewards 3 pictures every week to maximize fun of watching the beautiful seabed. You can participate by sharing your pictures on the Instagram with specific hashtag on it. Beautiful 3D Design and Sound – This game has realized deep undersea that you could not experience by other games using high quality of low-polygon 3D. Also tranquil and lyrical sound get along with the graphic enlarges the level of immersion.

– This game has realized deep undersea that you could not experience by other games using high quality of low-polygon 3D. Also tranquil and lyrical sound get along with the graphic enlarges the level of immersion. Various Contents Filled with Everything Under the Sea – You can unlock hundreds species of fish and twenties species of coral one by one. You can also decorate your fish bowl by placing your fish freely. This game will never got boring with three powerful skills unlocking according to the level of stone, event that your status goes twice as much at every 25th level, and dozens of achievement which continually renew a goal the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles