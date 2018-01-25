Atomik: RunGunJumpGun Launches for Switch on February 8 - News

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer ThirtyThree announced the side-scrolling action platformer Atomik: RunGunJumpGun will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 8 for $7.99.



ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun will be available on #NintendoSwitch February 8th. Hit the Eshop and grab this hyperkinetic side-scrolling action platformer for $7.99! https://t.co/LKuPPQ5hzx pic.twitter.com/WQFCUWbppA — Good Shepherd (@GoodShepherdEnt) January 24, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

RunGunJumpGun is a tough as nails 2D Action Platformer that puts a teeth-rattling, gravity-defying weapon in your hands. With a cast of crazed characters, simple but beautifully difficult gameplay, and a pulsing musical score, RunGunJumpGun is a loud, trippy mess of twitchy platforming goodness.

The setup is disarmingly simple, one button shoots downwards propelling you through the air, the other shoots forward destroying anything that’s in your path. But there is no stopping and the beautifully surreal world is littered with deadly traps and soul-crushing obstacles around every corner. Players will have to constantly alternate between the two firing modes to maneuver through meticulously crafted levels where death is an almost guaranteed certainty. There is only running, gunning, jumping, and gunning in a mad dash to survive long enough to die again.

The game takes place in the Extax System, a solar system where the Sun has begun to swell and devour planets. With most of the planets already devoured, the remaining worlds have descended into madness and superstition. Each denizen has their own theory on why the sun seems so enraged, but they all hang on one central element: Atomiks, the primary resource in the entire system.

You play as a scavenger, a rogue from outside the Extax System who seems to have only one goal: get Atomiks. What do the Atomiks mean to the scavenger? Does he want to scoop up precious resources for himself, or use them as a way to appease the sun and end the suffering of the system? Or Maybe they’re just shiny pick-ups in a video game to him.

Key Features:

Beautifully Difficult: Every second counts, and the game will test your reflexes to the fullest.

Every second counts, and the game will test your reflexes to the fullest. Shield Mode: Empower your intergalactic scavenger with an energy shield and decreases the movement speed to help make the intense action more manageable, but no less heart pounding and exciting.

Empower your intergalactic scavenger with an energy shield and decreases the movement speed to help make the intense action more manageable, but no less heart pounding and exciting. Nonstop Action: Merciful respawns let you die fast and keep you constantly in the action.

Merciful respawns let you die fast and keep you constantly in the action. Two Button Gameplay: One button lets you fly, the other blasts obstacles into heaps of rubble.

One button lets you fly, the other blasts obstacles into heaps of rubble. Three Unique Game Worlds: Each world presents its own distinct challenges which require players to change their play styles.

Each world presents its own distinct challenges which require players to change their play styles. Over 120 levels of Mayhem: Each level is meticulously crafted to hone and test the player’s speed and tenacity.

Each level is meticulously crafted to hone and test the player’s speed and tenacity. Marathon Mode: For players looking to compete for the global high score.

For players looking to compete for the global high score. Surreal Visuals: Trippy and hyper-colorful fantasy-sci-fi art style.

Trippy and hyper-colorful fantasy-sci-fi art style. Hyperkinetic Soundtrack: Pulsing musical score blending hip hop, electronic and movie-score vibes.

Pulsing musical score blending hip hop, electronic and movie-score vibes. Warped Space-Opera Narrative: The game features a cast of crazed, beautifully illustrated characters.

The game features a cast of crazed, beautifully illustrated characters. Masochistic Collectibles: The quest to collect “Atomiks” littered throughout levels lends an extra level of insanity to already merciless level design. A gift to self-hating completionists.

The quest to collect “Atomiks” littered throughout levels lends an extra level of insanity to already merciless level design. A gift to self-hating completionists. Accessible Single-Hand Gameplay: Appropriate for players with disabilities.

Appropriate for players with disabilities. Made by free range developers fed a pure mixture of VVVVVV, Hotline Miami, and Super Meat Boy.

