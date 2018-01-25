Dandara Launches February 6 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Long Hat House announced 2D metroidvania platformer Dandara will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, iOS, and Android on February 6.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara.

Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt and its diverse array of characters. Empower Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression.

Awaken, Dandara, to bring freedom and balance to this directionless world.

Key Features:

Innovative Controls – Built natively for both touchscreen and gamepad input, movement and combat interact smoothly and seamlessly.

– Built natively for both touchscreen and gamepad input, movement and combat interact smoothly and seamlessly. Boundless Exploration – Traverse across the esoteric world of Salt through fast and fluid jumps off any surface, unhindered by gravity, in lovingly crafted environments.

– Traverse across the esoteric world of Salt through fast and fluid jumps off any surface, unhindered by gravity, in lovingly crafted environments. Challenging Progression – Use a combination of speed & skill, wits & reflexes, to solve puzzles, earn power-ups, and access areas previously unreachable.

– Use a combination of speed & skill, wits & reflexes, to solve puzzles, earn power-ups, and access areas previously unreachable. Beautiful and Impressive World – A visual and auditory wonderland comes to life through gorgeous handcrafted pixel art and original soundtrack compositions.

