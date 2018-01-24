Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 1,142 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 66,692 units, according to Media Create for the week ending January 21.

Gintama Rumble (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 38,443 units. The PlayStation Vita version debuted in fifth with sales of 23,417 units. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4) debuted in 12th with sales of 7,908 units.

The PS4 was the best-selling platform with sales 52,507 units. The Switch sold 43,027 units, the 3DS sold 12,115 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 4,256 units and Xbox One sold 1,388 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 66,692 (New) [PS4] Gintama Rumble (Bandai Namco, 01/18/18) (Limited Edition Included) – 38,443 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 28,691 (1,946,033) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 26,365 (1,264,800) [PSV] Gintama Rumble (Bandai Namco, 01/18/18) (Limited Edition Included) – 23,417 (New) [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 20,433 (126,100) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 18,972 (1,555,312) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 16,790 (1,515,299) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 11,454 (135,773) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,502 (824,728) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 9,262 (483,098) [PS4] Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (Capcom, 01/18/18) – 7,908 (New) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 6,472 (218,602) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 5,890 (375,084) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,951 (351,631) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,401 (382,320) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,311 (209,965) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,405 (365,914) [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles Remastered (Best Price) (Sega, 01/18/18) – 3,346 (New) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 3,081 (175,757)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles