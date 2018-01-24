Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gets Of Minds, Blades, and Schnapps Gameplay Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 313 Views
Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios have released a new gameplay trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance called Of Minds, Blades, and Schnapps.
View it below:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 13.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Totally forgot I was a backer, so I’ll receive the game soon. Pretty excited for something different. Somehow I feel this would be a perfect game for VR.
Hopefully they'll stick to their release date and not delay it any further. I've been looking forward to this for some time. Can't wait to play it.
Was interested in the game, but after skyrim VR i dont think i will be able to enjoy this game on a screen. Hopefully they will patch vr in, if I remember right, VR was a stretch goal on kickstarter.
I definitely need to make my PSVR work on my PC. There’s sadly no hope for this game being in VR on PS4, if even the Pro can’t get past 1080/30
- 0
3 Comments