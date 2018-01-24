Crystal Dynamics Hires 15 'Top Industry Talents' to Work on The Avengers Project - News

Crystal Dynamics has announced it has hired 15 "top industry talents" to work on The Avengers project.

Former Naughty Dog creative director Shaun Escayg has joined the project as creative director. Visceral Games veteran Stephen Barry has been hired as the director of production.





The other talent hired has previous experience working on Batman: Arkham Origins, Dead Space and Star Wars Battlefront.

"We’re committed to delivering an incredible, completely original Avengersexperience to our gamers, and that means we are always looking to add amazing developers to our existing best in class studio talent," said Scot Amos, Crystal Dynamics Co-Head of Studio. "As development progresses, our studio continues to grow. The tremendous progress we’ve made on The Avengers project further drives us toward our goal of crafting something all Marvel fans will be proud of, and will play for years to come. We can’t wait to show you what we mean in the future."

Ron Rosenberg, Crystal Dynamics Co-Head of Studio added, "We recently hired fifteen world-renowned industry veterans, spanning production leadership, animation, design, art and engineering, who have previously worked on games such as Batman: Arkham Origins, Dead Space, Star Wars Battlefront, and many more. Their AAA experience adds to an already deep roster, making us well-positioned to deliver on the ambitious goals we’ve set for ourselves with The Avengers project. It’s a stellar addition of many people who fit incredibly well into our wheelhouse of building game experiences we all love."

