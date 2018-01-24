Control the Zone in New Black Clover: Quartet Knights Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Black Clover: Quartet Knights that showcases the Zone Control game mode.

Teams race to hold control of the target area. Standing within the ring will fill the magic gauge. Teams can add more team members in the ring to increase the gauge fill rate, but run the risk of vulnerability to a full barrage from the opposing team. Cooperate with your team to control the zone and win the match!

Black Clover: Quartet Knights will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC worldwide in 2018. In Japan, it will only release for the PlayStation 4.

