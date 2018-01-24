Atari Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for RollerCoaster Tycoon on Switch

The unique properties of the Switch -- which combines standard console functionality with mobile capability -- make it a natural home for a franchise like RollerCoaster Tycoon. We can only imagine how much gamers will enjoy building their own theme parks on Nintendo's wildly popular console.

Some of the upcoming key features include:

Multiple Scenarios - Complete tricky objectives with specific time limits and other constraints.

Sandbox Mode with Various Landscapes - Create the park of your dreams with unlimited time and unlimited resources.

Tycoon Career Mode - Expand your park and grow your Amusement Empire.

In the months ahead, this Switch version of RollerCoaster Tycoon will begin development, and your investment can make it possible!

Nvizzio Creations: The Developer

When Atari Game Partners sought to develop an exciting and unique entry for the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, we turned to Nvizzio Creations.

Nvizzio Creations is an independent game development company based in Canada that's driven by passion. It has been globally recognized for its creative teams, unique work philosophy, and relentless dedication. The studio specializes in the production of 3D games for PC, consoles and mobile platforms.

Given the critically acclaimed work they did in developing RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch for smartphones, Nvizzio are the perfect choice to develop the newest edition of the game. Nvizzio Creations has a deep understanding of and respect for the RollerCoaster Tycoon brand, enabling them to develop an entirely new game that takes advantage of the innovating features of the Nintendo Switch.

The only thing that's missing is you!

At Atari Game Partners, we're convinced that incredible potential exists for the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise on the Nintendo Switch. With your investment, we can secure the development process and bring an exciting new version of this beloved franchise to gamers around the world.

The investment opportunity we're presenting is unique, especially compared to other crowdfunded games you might have encountered in the past. Here, you have the opportunity to participate in a revenue share of a proven franchise, for a proven platform, and with a proven developer.

Your investment will allow you to stay informed about the development of this exciting new chapter in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, and might also position you to potentially become involved in future creations by Atari Game Partners.

So, come take the ride and invest in RollerCoaster Tycoon today.Become an integral part in the story of one of gaming's most beloved franchises!