Atari Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for RollerCoaster Tycoon on Switch

Atari has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a new game in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series on the Switch on StartEngine looking to raise between $10,000 and $1.07 million.
RollerCoaster Tycoon will be an original title that will take advantage of the capabilities of the Switch. The studio behind the free-to-play RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, Nvizzio Creations, will develop the game.
Here is an overview of the new RollerCoaster Tycoon:
The kind of addictive gameplay embodied by the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise is a perfect match for the Nintendo Switch, which is why we've selected this console as the landing spot for the newest entry into the franchise. But, to understand the true potential here, you also need to understand the accelerating popularity of Nintendo's game-changing new console.
Nintendo is estimating that it will have sold over 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles by the end of its fiscal year in March 2018. The popularity of the Switch has caused Nintendo to revise its revenue forecasts for the current fiscal year to $1.06 billion, up almost double from what it projected at the outset. This has driven Nintendo's stock up nearly 75% in 2017, and is also driving Nintendo's current estimates for over 50 million Switch games having been sold by the end of the fiscal year ending March 2018.
RollerCoaster Tycoon and Nintendo Switch: The Perfect Fit
The unique properties of the Switch -- which combines standard console functionality with mobile capability -- make it a natural home for a franchise like RollerCoaster Tycoon. We can only imagine how much gamers will enjoy building their own theme parks on Nintendo's wildly popular console.
Some of the upcoming key features include:
- Multiple Scenarios - Complete tricky objectives with specific time limits and other constraints.
- Sandbox Mode with Various Landscapes - Create the park of your dreams with unlimited time and unlimited resources.
- Tycoon Career Mode - Expand your park and grow your Amusement Empire.
In the months ahead, this Switch version of RollerCoaster Tycoon will begin development, and your investment can make it possible!
Nvizzio Creations: The Developer
When Atari Game Partners sought to develop an exciting and unique entry for the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, we turned to Nvizzio Creations.
Nvizzio Creations is an independent game development company based in Canada that's driven by passion. It has been globally recognized for its creative teams, unique work philosophy, and relentless dedication. The studio specializes in the production of 3D games for PC, consoles and mobile platforms.
Given the critically acclaimed work they did in developing RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch for smartphones, Nvizzio are the perfect choice to develop the newest edition of the game. Nvizzio Creations has a deep understanding of and respect for the RollerCoaster Tycoon brand, enabling them to develop an entirely new game that takes advantage of the innovating features of the Nintendo Switch.
The only thing that's missing is you!
At Atari Game Partners, we're convinced that incredible potential exists for the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise on the Nintendo Switch. With your investment, we can secure the development process and bring an exciting new version of this beloved franchise to gamers around the world.
The investment opportunity we're presenting is unique, especially compared to other crowdfunded games you might have encountered in the past. Here, you have the opportunity to participate in a revenue share of a proven franchise, for a proven platform, and with a proven developer.
Your investment will allow you to stay informed about the development of this exciting new chapter in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, and might also position you to potentially become involved in future creations by Atari Game Partners.
So, come take the ride and invest in RollerCoaster Tycoon today.Become an integral part in the story of one of gaming's most beloved franchises!
$250 minimum investment or $750 and you get 25% discount at launch! Is this a joke? Considering that their last two coaster games were absolute rubbish (RCT Touch infested with micro transactions and RCT World ... well, a disaster), I wouldn't entrust them with a single penny. BTW .... scroll down the page and read "Irregular Use of Proceeds". It all sounds like a scam.
As a fan of the series seeing the development of this franchise through the last games is painful. I am not optimistic about the future :-(
It just passed $15K. ^^
