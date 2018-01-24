Fan Backlash Over RollerCoaster Tycoon Crowdfunding Campaign - News

As detailed earlier, Atari has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring RollerCoaster Tycoon to Nintendo's Switch, but many fans aren't happy with the move and there's been a major backlash against Atari as a result.

As Eurogamer notes, fans have multiple reasons to oppose the move. Not only does it smack of trying to take advantage of the Switch's current popularity by seeking funding for a game it should be able to publish perfectly easily on its own, but the last RollerCoaster Tycoon game Atari published was dire, and the smallprint for the campaign contains some questionable lines, most notably the following:

"We might incur Irregular Use of Proceeds that may include but are not limited to the following over $10,000: Vendor payments and salary made to one's self, a friend or relative; Any expense labeled "Administration Expenses" that is not strictly for administrative purposes; Any expense labeled "Travel and Entertainment"; Any expense that is for the purposes of inter-company debt or back payments."

This essentially grants Atari the right to use the proceeds from the crowdfunding campaign on a wide range of non-development costs. There's also further smallprint that will result in reduced returns on investment if Atari fails to hit its targets.

