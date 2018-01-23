Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Sells an Estimated 437,000 Units First Week at Retail

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Sells an Estimated 437,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by William D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 882 Views

The action RPG from publisher Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft - Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - sold 437,116 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 2.

 

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 159,477 units sold (36%), compared to 134,463 units sold in Europe (31%) and 100,280 units sold in Japan (23%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 14,742 units in the UK, 39,620 units in Germany, and 29,941 units in France.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 1, 2017.

5 Comments

OTBWY
OTBWY (2 hours ago)

Above XC1 and slighty below X. Not baaad, not bad at all -Nia, considering WiiU had nothing else at that time. And it's XC2 first week without digital. So it's the best selling Xenoblade game for sure.

  • +6
STARLEZZ
STARLEZZ (1 hour ago)

Actually X did a lot below, problem is that numbers for X in USA in VGC are inmensely overtracked

  • +2
OTBWY
OTBWY (1 hour ago)

Sorry man, I thought you were AngryLittleAlchemist for a second. Same avy.

  • 0
xMetroid
xMetroid (1 hour ago)

Nice launch. Hope it will have legs decent enough to carry the game to 2 millions.

  • +4
aikohualda
aikohualda (1 hour ago)

i am optimistic about it :) i miss the exploration on x though compare to 2 :P

  • 0
Naum
Naum (58 minutes ago)

This game deserve alot more sales. Damn what an ending it had :)

  • +2
dark_gh0st_b0y
dark_gh0st_b0y (1 hour ago)

it's pretty amazing how far the Xenoblade series has come, and to think that the original needed a petition in order to be released in the US

  • +2
progstarmac
progstarmac (1 hour ago)

This is a great game. The physical sales can reach the million. I would like to see more from monolith.

  • 0