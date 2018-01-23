Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Sells an Estimated 437,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 882 Views
The action RPG from publisher Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft - Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - sold 437,116 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 2.
Above XC1 and slighty below X. Not baaad, not bad at all -Nia, considering WiiU had nothing else at that time. And it's XC2 first week without digital. So it's the best selling Xenoblade game for sure.
Nice launch. Hope it will have legs decent enough to carry the game to 2 millions.
i am optimistic about it :) i miss the exploration on x though compare to 2 :P
This game deserve alot more sales. Damn what an ending it had :)
it's pretty amazing how far the Xenoblade series has come, and to think that the original needed a petition in order to be released in the US
This is a great game. The physical sales can reach the million. I would like to see more from monolith.
