Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Sells an Estimated 437,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

The action RPG from publisher Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft - Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - sold 437,116 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 2.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 159,477 units sold (36%), compared to 134,463 units sold in Europe (31%) and 100,280 units sold in Japan (23%) . Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 14,742 units in the UK, 39,620 units in Germany, and 29,941 units in France.





Xenoblade Chronicles 2 released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 1, 2017.

