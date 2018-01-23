All Microsoft Game Studios Titles to be Added to Xbox Game Pass on Release Day - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass has been expanded to include all new Xbox One exclusive games from Microsoft Studios on the same day they are released worldwide.

The first game from Microsoft to be released the same day will be Sea of Thieves on March 20. Also confirmed are State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3, as well as future unannounced games from Microsoft Studios. The company specifically mentioned future Halo, Forza and Gears of War games.

Microsoft also announced it is working with retail partners, such as GameStop, to offer a six month Xbox Game Pass subscription card for $59.99 starting March 20,

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

