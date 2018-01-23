God of War Launches April 20 on PS4 - News

Sony Santa Monica Studios announced God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 20.

Here are the pre-order bonuses for all editions of the game:

Three legendary shield skins (shown above) for Kratos to use to defend and bash enemies.

If you pre-order at GameStop or EB Games, you’ll also receive Luck of Ages XP Boost, which grants +10 Luck and has 1 Enchantment Slot.

Luck influences the following:

Increase XP gain

Increase Hacksilver gain

Increase the ability to trigger Perks

Here is an overview of each limted edition:

Collector’s Edition | $129.99 USD/$169.99 CAD

The 9’’ statue was crafted by our team in collaboration with the incredible folks at Gentle Giant. The cloth map is a unique companion to your journey, and an art piece on its own. The Huldra Bros carvings pack as much detail as their personas do in game. Just a few of the highlights, not to mention the digital items as well!





Stone Mason Edition | $149.99 USD/$199.99 CAD (EB Games Exclusive in Canada)

Available in the US and Canada only, this edition includes everything in the Collector’s Edition along with four very distinct, rare items directly from the game. You might recognize Atreus’ wooden Horse and Troll carvings from our E3 2016 debut. They complete the collection with the Huldra Bros, btw. The Stone Mason Ring is a finely crafted piece of jewelry, whose story we won’t spoil. The talking Mimir Head keychain may be your personal favorite after you interact with him in game. Massive credit to Gentle Giant capturing the exquisite detail of these!

Digital Deluxe Edition | $69.99USD/$89.99 CAD

If digital only is king for you, we didn’t forget. Adorn the legendary Death’s Vow Armor Set to increase your strength, and honor the solemn promise that sends Kratos and Atreus on their journey through the Norse wilds of Midgard and beyond. The digital comic book from Dark Horse, Issue #0 starts to unearth the story of Kratos before his quest with Atreus begins. Not to mention both the digital comic and mini art book will come with exclusive creator commentary tracks. Finally, available to addresses in the US and Canada only, pre-order this Digital Deluxe beauty to get a sweet, exclusive, shiny, limited-run God of War physical pin.

