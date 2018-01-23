God of War Launches April 20 on PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 730 Views
Sony Santa Monica Studios announced God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 20.
View the story trailer below:
Here are the pre-order bonuses for all editions of the game:
Three legendary shield skins (shown above) for Kratos to use to defend and bash enemies.
If you pre-order at GameStop or EB Games, you’ll also receive Luck of Ages XP Boost, which grants +10 Luck and has 1 Enchantment Slot.
Luck influences the following:
- Increase XP gain
- Increase Hacksilver gain
- Increase the ability to trigger Perks
If digital only is king for you, we didn’t forget. Adorn the legendary Death’s Vow Armor Set to increase your strength, and honor the solemn promise that sends Kratos and Atreus on their journey through the Norse wilds of Midgard and beyond. The digital comic book from Dark Horse, Issue #0 starts to unearth the story of Kratos before his quest with Atreus begins. Not to mention both the digital comic and mini art book will come with exclusive creator commentary tracks.
Finally, available to addresses in the US and Canada only, pre-order this Digital Deluxe beauty to get a sweet, exclusive, shiny, limited-run God of War physical pin.
