JRPG Full Metal Panic! Commercial Showcases the Story and Mecha Battles

Bandai Namco has released the first commercial for the upcoming mecha strategy JRPG Full Metal Panic! Fight: Who Dares Wins. that showcases the story and mecha battles.

Full Metal Panic! Fight: Who Dares Wins will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 31 in Japan.

