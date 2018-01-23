Downwell creator Ojiro Fumoto Hired by Nintendo - News

/ 436 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The creator of the vertical scrolling shoter platformer Downwell Ojiri Fumoto has been hired by Nintendo, he announced via Twitter.

"I got a job at Nintendo!" Fumoto said. "I'll do my best!"





Downwell is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles